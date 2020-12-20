State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $101.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.25.

STT opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

