Stephen Kenwood Sells 25,000 Shares of Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) (CVE:ELY) Stock

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (ELY.V) (CVE:ELY) Senior Officer Stephen Kenwood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$28,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,411,844.65.

Shares of ELY stock opened at C$1.24 on Friday. Ely Gold Royalties Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$197.05 million and a PE ratio of -25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 42 deeded royalties and 22 optioned properties.

