Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 73.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRCL. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

SRCL opened at $70.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

