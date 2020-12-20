Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

