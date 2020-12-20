Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Call Options (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,182 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,221% compared to the average daily volume of 94 call options.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,716 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $168.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $168.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

