Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 168.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 167,275 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $132.02 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $132.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,459 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

