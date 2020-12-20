Strs Ohio Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,135 shares of company stock worth $2,047,400 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFPT opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.28. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFPT. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

