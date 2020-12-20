Strs Ohio Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,417,000 after buying an additional 247,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after purchasing an additional 875,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO opened at $147.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

