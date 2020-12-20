Strs Ohio Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,696,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

