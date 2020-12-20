Strs Ohio Sells 2,890 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

The Hershey stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average is $142.43. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,756 shares of company stock worth $1,107,182 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

