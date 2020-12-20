Strs Ohio Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,027,000 after buying an additional 2,452,754 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,821,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after buying an additional 1,788,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,214,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,085,000 after buying an additional 1,376,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,813,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,200,000 after buying an additional 1,360,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.65.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

