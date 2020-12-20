Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Stryker by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.39. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

