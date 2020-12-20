SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.61. 2,319,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 864,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

SXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $381.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

