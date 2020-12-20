Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Trading Up 5%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 811,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 423,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.