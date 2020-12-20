Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $357.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $127.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

