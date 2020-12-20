Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.40

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 5102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.