SwissBorg Achieves Market Cap of $234.15 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $234.15 million and $10.19 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 115% against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,890,379 tokens. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

SwissBorg can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

