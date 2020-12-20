Switch Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Switch token can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Switch has a total market cap of $246,523.36 and $76,511.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00053655 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004866 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag.

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

