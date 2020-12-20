Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.64% of Systemax worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Systemax during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Systemax during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Systemax by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Systemax in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Systemax by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,654.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $715,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Systemax stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

