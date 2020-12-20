Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.03.

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKT traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $10.53. 3,719,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $984.06 million, a P/E ratio of 150.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

