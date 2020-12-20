TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGBD. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of CGBD opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.09 million, a P/E ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

