TD Securities Increases Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.88.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$9.54.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.100228 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

About Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.