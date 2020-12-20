Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of OraSure Technologies worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of OSUR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $796.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.88 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

