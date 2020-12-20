Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,413 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Textron were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Textron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Textron by 3.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Textron by 62.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $294,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

