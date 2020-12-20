TEAM (TokenStars) Hits Market Capitalization of $131,361.86 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $131,361.86 and $3,126.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000449 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005409 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

