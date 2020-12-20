TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.35. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 59,883 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $38.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 4.54%.

About TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

