Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TFX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $402.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $408.90 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $411.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.17.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,385 shares of company stock worth $1,244,941. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

