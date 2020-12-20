TERA (TERA) Price Reaches $0.0067

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, TERA has traded up 207.3% against the US dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $1.81 million worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

