Terracoin Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $452.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,686.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.21 or 0.01529171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00079573 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00284085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002364 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

