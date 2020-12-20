The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKGFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $77.67.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

