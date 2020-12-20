The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $863.45.

NYSE:SAM opened at $964.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $1,092.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $957.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $815.30.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.55, for a total value of $3,016,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,732 shares of company stock worth $76,115,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,176,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,651,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

