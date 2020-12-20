The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Down to $32.47

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.47, but opened at $30.25. The Buckle shares last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 6,057 shares.

BKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 15,088 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $430,611.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $564,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,088 shares of company stock worth $2,522,962 in the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Buckle by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Buckle by 55.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

