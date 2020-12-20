The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 139.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Chemours were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Chemours by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Chemours by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.35. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

