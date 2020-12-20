The City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY.L) (LON:CTY) Insider Acquires £484.12 in Stock

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY.L) (LON:CTY) insider Samantha Wren acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £484.12 ($632.51).

Shares of CTY stock opened at GBX 367 ($4.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The City of London Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 269 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.50 ($5.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 348.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 335.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (CTY.L) Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

