The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $59.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

