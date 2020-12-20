The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.43% of The India Fund worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFN. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The India Fund by 1,422.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The India Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in The India Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFN opened at $19.97 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

