The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $185.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.20.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day moving average is $128.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.01 billion, a PE ratio of -108.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,253 shares of company stock worth $13,699,779. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.