Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.42

Theratechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:THERF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.19. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 77,802 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31.

About Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.