THORChain Market Capitalization Achieves $163.66 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $163.66 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00004387 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00147834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00774014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00177410 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00374247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00076601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120167 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

