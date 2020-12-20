Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. Thryv has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 5,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $49,590.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,519.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

