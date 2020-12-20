Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41. 1,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.10% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

