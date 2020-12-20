Timothy Tully Sells 8,021 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 488.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 72.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 941.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 214,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,543,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

