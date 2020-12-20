TokenPay 1-Day Volume Tops $315,970.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $315,970.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,920.75 or 0.99950191 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00059217 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,803,628 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

