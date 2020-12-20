TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.41. TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 47,173,714 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.66.

About TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

