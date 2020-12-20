Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00054601 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002021 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004858 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

