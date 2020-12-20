Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,967 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical volume of 967 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. BidaskClub upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in CyberArk Software by 457.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $145.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,072.87, a P/E/G ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $145.88.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

