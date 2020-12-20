Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. Trailblazer Resources shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 134,356 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Trailblazer Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)

Trailblazer Resources, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.