Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$0.25 at TD Securities

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$0.15 price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.22.

Get Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) alerts:

Shares of TV opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. Trevali Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.26.

About Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.