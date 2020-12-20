TrueDeck (TDP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,592.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $100,431.52 and approximately $4,592.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00148869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00775144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00178651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00375403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00076721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120531 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

