Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,781 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACES. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $235,000.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ACES stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.